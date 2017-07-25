Ray-Ban & Scuderia Ferrari Team up for a Special F1 collection

Ray-Ban recently signed a high-profile sponsorship agreement with Scuderia Ferrari, and everyone was expecting cool and exciting things to result from this collaboration, on and off the track. Luckily for us, we didn’t have to wait too long, as the renowned eyewear brand has quickly unveiled a special Formula One-inspired collection of sunnies, with Ray-Ban’s signature red combining with the stunning racing red of Scuderia Ferrari in probably the best way possible.

Aiming to give you almost the same adrenaline rush you would get from a racetrack, the Ray-Ban & Scuderia Ferrari sunglasses show off an edgy look, built with a state-of-the-art design and technology. When the world of high performance meets style and timeless elegance things are bound to become desirable really fast, right?

Each of these sunglasses features a bold mix of the brands’ iconic lines, with the blazing Ferrari red and Modena yellow blending into glistening metal and black rubber, and complemented by a selection of the best Ray Ban frames, thus allowing mere mortals to experience the Formula One exuberance without the risks of injury.

The Ray-Ban & Scuderia Ferrari collection also comes within an exclusive package, featuring a special Ferrari engraving that will probably please any fans of the Italian Formula 1 team. Do you have any particular model in your mind?