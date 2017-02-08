Piaggio Gita is Your new Robot Friend That Follows You Around

The company behind the iconic Vespa scooter has decided it was time to focus on other means of transportation, unveiling this stylish little robot, that could be your personal helper in the near future. Called Piaggio Gita, this cool robot is the first of its kind, a two-wheeled machine that’s able to track its owner and roll along behind them.

But when you take a closer look at its top, you’ll have a real surprise, as a lid flips to reveal a storage bucket for cargo. With a carrying capacity of 18 kilograms, Gita is designed to operate on a human scale, and it will definitely prove in handy when you’re out shopping or traveling somewhere.

The electrically powered droid is also capable of operating autonomously in a mapped environment, so it can perform deliveries and pick-ups on its own.

Its top speed is 35 km/h, which is about as fast as a human can sprint, which means you’ll be gaining time every second you’re staying in. Pronounced “jee-ta” and meaning “short trip” in Italian, Gita is described as having the ability to learn.

It can navigate both indoors and outdoors and is set to be thoroughly tested in a number of business environments, with an eye toward future consumer applications. The arrival of Gita supports part of transport designer Paul Priestman’s prediction that society is heading for a boom in personalized electric transport solutions. We’re definitely in for a treat!

