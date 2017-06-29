Parmigiani Tonda Metrographe Montreux Jazz Festival 2017

You probably didn’t know this yet, but Parmigiani Fleurier has been collaborating with the iconic Montreux Jazz Festival since 2007 – we’re sure you’ve already heard of this prestigious jazz event, right? The unique partnership is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, which is why the Swiss luxury watchmaker has unveiled a very special timepiece for the 2017 edition of this event, called Tonda Metrographe MJF Special Edition.

Sure, there’s been a special Parmigiani Tonda Metrographe watch unveiled every single year for this festival, but this time the theme is a little bit different, with the official poster being a bold monochrome representation of women dancing.

The Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda Metrographe Montreux Jazz Festival 2017 Special Edition sees everything in black and white, with a few gold accents making sure you realize this is more than a dream. Freshly redesigned, the chronograph features a 40 mm steel case, a white date window against a black dial, sleek steel hands filled with white luminescent material and a black strap with white top stitching.

The gold accents on the sub-counters and also on the seconds hand reveal the noble and special nature of this watch, while the caseback makes the partnership obvious by displaying “Montreux Jazz Festival” on each of these special watches. Produced in a limited run of just 10 units, the new Tonda Metrographe MJF special edition is powered by an in-house automatic movement called Calibre PF350, which boasts 42-hours of power reserve and it’s set to offer the perfect rhythm to every day.

Those of you present at the prestigious music festival which stars tomorrow will most likely find out more about the Parmigiani Tonda Metrographe Montreux Jazz Festival 2017.