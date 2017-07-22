Onkyo’s Tiny Rubato Delivers Crystal Clear Music

The Rubato DP-S1 is Onkyo’s latest digital audio offering and the world’s smallest digital audio player to date. Measuring just 63 x 94 x 15 mm and weighing in at only 130 grams, the Rubato boasts Dual ESS SABRE Digital to Analogue converters as well as an impressive 16GB of internal memory – yes, it has finally been proven. Size does not matter.

But this cool audio player also features twin microSD card slots (that could support up to 416 GB), a 2.5 mm balanced headphone jack, plus the usual 3.5 mm one. The DP-S1 supports DSD 5.6 MHz/2.8 MHz, FLAC, ALAC, WAV, AIFF, AAC, and MP3, with MQA support coming via a future firmware update – this might explain why you might have such a large need for storage space.

On the market for only S$699, the Onkyo Rubato DP-S1 also boasts a dual digital clock arrangement (using independent 44.1kHz and 48kHz clocks) for improved audio delivery. It also features dual-band Wi-Fi (5GHz/2.4GHz) capabilities allowing users to stream music from Tidal and TuneIn for example.

There is more to come but, in the meantime, you should consider the DapController App that allows you to control the DP-S1 from your favorite smart device. Let’s get ready to Rock’n’Roll – or, whatever music you might like!