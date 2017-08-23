Michelangelo Would have Loved This Incredible Villa from Tuscany

Italy still remains one of the best countries in the world to purchase your next luxurious property, and buying this extraordinary villa, found in the charming village of San Casciano in Val di Pesa, is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Nestled just a few minutes outside of Florence, this historic estate shows off 16 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, not to mention a total of 12,917 square feet of incredible living spaces, decorated in the most alluring way possible.

The spacious, elegant and grandiose 16th-century Palazzo before you sits in one of Chianti’s most prestigious areas, but what might be even more interesting is that the design of this lavish estate has been attributed to a young Michelangelo, whose father was mayor in the local village. It’s safe to assume that any of your friends or family members will feel impressed by that name.

The estate’s Italianate gardens offer a breathtaking view of Brunelleschi’s Duomo in Florence, while 8 hectares (20 acres) of Chianti Classico vineyards and 10 hectares (25 acres) of olive grove surround this incredible estate.

On the inside, the Palazzo boasts original terracotta tiled floors and 17th- and 18th-century floor to ceiling frescoes. A beautiful private chapel is part of the main villa, while a small swimming pool, four apartments, a lovely guest house, and several outbuildings have also found their way onto the estate.

The price for this historic marvel? Just €10.5 million or around $12.3 million at today’s currency exchange rates.

[JamesEdition]