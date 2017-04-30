Macallan’s Latest Tease: Masters of Photography Steven Klein Edition

Since 2008, The Macallan distillery has teamed up with some of the world’s most renowned photographers on bespoke whiskey releases, and this is their sixth Masters of Photography offering. Setting you back a cool $2,995, the Masters of Photography: Steven Klein Edition will be produced in a limited run of one thousand bottles, with only 100 bottles being sent to the United States.

American photographer Steven Klein used his magic to create a short film of ten individual images for this whisky, which form an incredible tableau inspired by the theme of time. But what’s really special about this edition of Masters of Photography is that it’s the first time ever when the Scottish brand used casks previously used for Rioja wine, resulting in a unique expression of Macallan flavor.

The Masters of Photography: Steven Klein Edition comes with a black case containing the limited edition whiskey and one of the ten different prints signed by the photographer. The package also includes a horse’s head bottle stopper plus a range of custom barware tools that will help you create that perfect tasting experience.

According to the Scottish distillery, this fine whisky comes with notes of sweet berries, hints of light vanilla, chalk and dried fruits, a palate made of sweet spices and dark chocolate, and a medium to long finish that’s soft and fruity. The only thing left now is to find the proper event or reason to pour a glass and enjoy every drop of this magical elixir.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus