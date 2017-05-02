Leica and Master & Dynamic Team up for the 0.95 Collection

The renowned New York-based audio company Master & Dynamic has recently joined forces with the masters of photography from Leica to release a special collection of headphones, meant to deliver the perfect sound for photo-enthusiasts. This is how the Master & Dynamic For 0.95 came to life, a signature collection which comprises two bespoke editions of over-ear headphones, the MH60 and MH40, plus the ME05 earphones, and the MP1000 headphone stand.

Inspired by Leica’s iconic Noctilux-M 50mm f/0.95 ASPH camera, which packed an incredible Leica 50mm f/0.95 lens, this unique collaboration between Leica and Master & Dynamic 0.95 reminds us all of the camera specialists’ excellence and their aesthetic touch and unparalleled craftsmanship that have made Leica famous all over the world.

As you’d expect, this special series of headphones benefits from nothing but the highest standards in manufacturing and quality. The Master & Dynamic for 0.95 headphones show off the same sleek design we’ve been used to, complemented by premium materials such as stainless steel, aluminum, cowhide, and lambskin memory foam.

The wireless MW60 version brags about Bluetooth 4.1 and up to 16 hours of non-stop audio playback, while the MH40 promise excellent sound quality and an easily accessible mute button. The ME05 earphones are not to be ignored either, with the collection completed by an lovely electroplated steel stand. Obviously, these items were not meant to live without each other.

