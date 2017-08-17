Introducing Diamond Atelier’s Custom Ducati Scrambler Sixty2

The brilliant team from Diamond Atelier has done it again, coming up with a brand new custom motorcycle that will surely turn a lot of heads on the streets. Based on the Ducati Scrambler 803, this stunning motorcycle looks bold, yet minimalist, featuring an aggressive look that will be easily recognizable wherever it goes.

Sixty2, as this bike has been called, shows off a gorgeous hand-made bodywork with a polished ‘cherry’ red fuel tank. The custom bike shop has reworked the bike’s frame, went for a bespoke subframe, replaced the original swingarm with a Ducati 803 stock aluminum part, while Wilbers was responsible for the custom rear suspension shock. Curious about the differences in handling?

The bespoke Scrambler 803 before you still features the stock headlight, although we can easily notice a custom aluminum surround that makes it stand out and prototype indicators by Kellermann. And since we’re at the front, it is also worth mentioning that Diamond Atelier installed a new set of USD forks.

The shape of the gas tank is classic and hints towards famous racers of decades long passed, but the custom red paint and handcrafted a rear frame work, alongside an aggressive kick-up tail, reminds us we’re in 2017. A stylish tan cowhide leather saddle aims to offer comfort and completes the experience and this incredible project. Do you like it?