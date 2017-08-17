Hyatt on the Bund is Ready to Welcome you to Shanghai

Shanghai is an incredible city, to say the least, an ultra-modern destination with a unique historical past, where eastern and western cultures meet in the best of ways. Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, Hyatt on the Bund will prove to be one of the best places to take a break from the city’s vibrant life, allowing guests to enjoy beautiful views of The Bund or the Huangpu River, while Downtown Shanghai will tease their imagination with numerous attractions.

This gorgeous 5-star hotel boasts a wonderful spa and wellness centre, 2 ballrooms, 4 stylish restaurants and 631 extraordinary guest rooms and suites, blending cutting-edge design and technology with amazing views of Pudong skyscrapers, the river or the Bund’s lovely colonial buildings. Each of the accommodations is fitted with generous working areas, cozy seating areas and bespoke works of art, complemented by stunning marble bathrooms, with a rain shower and a soaking bathtub.

The hotel’s magical Yuan Spa is to die for, with a stunning indoor pool and an impressive menu of rejuvenating massages waiting for you all day long, while the state-of-the-art fitness centre, or the Tai Chi classes, are perfect if you’re the more active type. If all else fails, grab a cocktail and enjoy some of the most serene views of Shanghai from the hotel’s rooftop bar, that also comes with a hot tub.

The top 4 floors of the hotel are occupied by the elegant Vue restaurant, serving European delights with a breathtaking 270-degree view of the Bund, while Xindalu will tease your taste buds with authentic Chinese cuisine. If you’d like more international treats, Aroma is the way to go and the charming Tea Room is perfect for a relaxing afternoon with a few drinks and snacks.