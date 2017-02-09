G-Power’s BMW M2 is All Kinds of Incredible!

The German tuning masters at G-Power have developed a stunning upgrade package for the BMW M2, meant to make this Bimmer even more impressive than it normally is. Dubbed as the “Power Rocket”, this upgrade program includes a small powet boost and various aerodynamic components – enough to get most BMW fans (and not only) very excited.

The 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine hidden under the bonnet is now able to develop 410 hp and 570 Nm of torque, thanks to a Bi-Tronik 2 V1 ECU module and a Bi-Tronik 5 power module. It may sound a little bit too technical, but trust us when we say it all becomes simple the minute you sit behind the steering and start the engine.

G-Power knows what we want – more power and speed! We’re always dreaming about high speed thrills, and we can’t help but appreciate that a Vmax de-restrictor enables this BMW M2 to reach a maximum speed of 290 km/h. Capable of doing 0 to 200 km/h in 14.5 seconds, this thing is truly a beast.

The German shop has slightly improved the Bavarian sportscar’s aesthetics, but with a titanium exhaust, and a G-Power G2M-RS coiler set that drops this thing to the pavement, we’re sure this M2 will turn a lot of heads on the streets. Add in the 20″ G-Power Hurricane RR alloys, and you get a perfect little car, ready to put a smile on your face.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus