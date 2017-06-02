Eric Clapton’s Former Venice Beach Home Could be Yours

$5,495,000 seems like a small price to pay for the inspiration and exclusivity that comes along with this charming property. That’s right, the former Venice Beach home of the iconic English rock and blues artist, Eric Clapton, is now on the market and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live just like your idol.

Promising 2,946 square feet of living quarters, this property is also unique as it’s the only house in the United States designed by the great Japanese architect Arata Isozaki – some of you might remember him as the brilliant mind behind Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art. His vision included a futuristic design, with extremely spacious interiors and a 600-square-foot patio complementing the stunning home before you.

As you get inside you will be welcomed within a massive grand room, benefiting from 30-feet tall ceilings, although the guest bedroom and its wet bar sound way more appealing right now, since we’re getting ready for the weekend! The second floor of Eric Clapton’s former house displays an office space, as well as the kitchen, the dining room, and a beautiful master bedroom, with 20-foot ceilings.

I was hoping a small studio and possibly a guitar signed by the blues icon would be included with the property, but there’s no such luck. Still, for this kind of money the new owners of this Venice Beach property will be able to breathe the same air that inspired the British artist to change the world – in more ways than one.

