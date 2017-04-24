Cliff House Maine is Simply Perfect for an Endless Vacation

Located on the rugged New England coast, right next to the ocean, Cliff House Maine has over a century and a half of history, tradition and excellence behind it; but this charming retreat also boasts a modern look and a fresh vibe, and all kinds of lavish amenities that will make your return to everyday life almost impossible. A fixture on the spectacular Bald Head Cliff, in close proximity to Portland, Maine, this high-end hotel covers 70 oceanfront acres and offers guests the experience of a lifetime – with the views to match.

You are invited to choose one of the 132 superb accommodations here, with a beautiful mix between the area’s amazing maritime history and modern decor elements, plus private terraces from where you could get the most serene views of the ocean’s edge or the Nubble Lighthouse. That’s probably the perfect spot to enjoy your coffee in the morning.

When it comes to dining, Cliff House Maine joined forces with local fishermen and farmers to provide a culinary celebration of New England across several incredible restaurants. The Tiller offers guests an unforgettable dining experience, with views of the Atlantic Ocean and Cape Neddick, while Nubb’s Lobster Shack will seduce you with delicious New England seafood, complemented by breathtaking coastal views.

But at the end of the day, the hotel’s tranquil oceanfront spa sanctuary will make you forget about everything else, spreading over 9,000 square feet. The rejuvenating spa menu is focused on four elements: water, stone, sky and sand, and if you’d like to burn some calories as well, you are welcomed to head on out to the 24-hour fitness center or take part in the weekly wellness classes. One way or another, you won’t be going back home anytime soon.

