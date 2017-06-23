Charming Toronto Mansion Hits The Market for $22 Million

Built by Joe Brennan, this majestic Rosedale mansion shows off a traditional and refined approach to architecture and design, with high quality of craftsmanship, impeccable details and excellent levels of privacy. Set to sell for a staggering $22 million, the lavish property before you can be found at 10 Highland Avenue, in an exclusive area of Toronto, and includes 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms – among many other things.

As you get inside, you’ll probably feel overwhelmed by the stunning two-storey grand hall, that’s enhanced by marble slab floor, padded silk wall coverings, decorative pillars and a leaded glass skylight. Throughout the home you’ll find wide-plank oak hardwood floors, custom wool and silk damask wall coverings and gas fireplaces with Regency-style mantle pieces setting the mood for another wonderful evening at home.

This stunning Toronto mansion also packs a library richly paneled in yew wood and accented by padded silk wall-coverings, that’s perfect for a good book or the contemplation of the universe – your choice. The master suite boasting French doors includes his and hers dressing rooms and a lavish six-piece marble en-suite bath. A separate entrance to this home will get you to a special guest suite with a living / dining area, a full kitchen, bedroom and a lovely bathroom.

The home theatre, billiard room, or the wonderful wine cellar or the wet bar should be more than enough to keep anyone entertained, while the ten-car underground garage complete with car wash will keep the boys busy. Interested yet?