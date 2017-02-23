Castle of St. Croix Is A $15 Million Fairytale

Proudly sitting on top of a magnificent hill overlooking the north and south coasts of the Caribbean island of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Castle of St. Croix is a stunning piece of property that was owned by Contessa Nadya Farber, who passed away three years ago.

The white-domed vacation home before you is a rare retreat of spectacular proportions, measuring 10,000 square feet of luxurious living space, adorned with Moorish archways, a mermaid mosaic, and sparkling murals of birds and blue skies. Many have experienced its beauties, as rumor has it the countess threw more than one party on the property. Weren’t you invited?

The good news is that the Castle of St. Croix is looking for a new owner, as the show must go on, right? On the market for $15 million since October, this wonderful estate features six bedrooms, a lovely swimming pool with a pool house, and a gatekeeper’s cottage.

Sitting at the center of more than 100 private acres, this lavish retreat shows off white-washed walls and large arched windows, which try to complement the spectacular Caribbean views. Expansive living and dining areas are also to be enjoyed by the lucky new owner of this property, but there’s more than one way to benefit from such an incredible offering.

