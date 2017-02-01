Cabestan’s Triple Axis Tourbillon Full Sapphire Is a Work of Art

Those of you lucky enough to attend the 2015 edition of Baselword will remember that Cabestan premiered the incredible Triple Axis Tourbillon watch there, a launch important for a number of reasons.

The fastest-rotating triple-axis tourbillon watch in existence and the first watch designed from the ground up by Cabestan’s master watchmaker Eric Coudray, this ravishing piece has inspired the new Cabestan Triple Axis Tourbillon Full Sapphire watch, a fresh approach to this complex mechanism, with a full sapphire case.

The Cabestan Triple Axis Tourbillon Full Sapphire keeps in line with the current trends in watchmaking, offering this incredibly tough and scratch-resistant case which allows you us to get a full view of the stunning movement within.

Cabestan’s Triple Axis Tourbillon Full Sapphire shows off the wonderful and complex Caliber CAB0017 movement, which consists of 978 components and was entirely finished by hand; according to Swiss watchmaker, the team at Cabestan spent over 2,000 hours working on this ravishing piece, and we’re sure it was all worth it!

Please note that the Cabestan Triple Axis Tourbillon Full Sapphire watch will be limited to only 50 pieces, and each of them could be purchased for the ‘small’ price of 265,000 CHF.

