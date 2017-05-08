Azura Selous Game Reserve Offers an Authentic Safari Experience

Set within a magical UNESCO World Heritage Site, on South Tanzania’s Great Ruaha river, the spectacular Azura Selous game reserve blends in beautifully with its charming surroundings, offering a unique safari experience, that’s complemented by low-key luxury and modern amenities. This vast and incredible wilderness is home to the highest concentration of lion in Africa, and with many other wild animals on sight, this delicate eco-system will surely prove to be an unforgettable sight.

Azura Selous is a stunning boutique bush camp in the middle of all this action, offering 12 tented villas, plus a larger villa set away from the rest. The decor is authentic safari-chic, although modern features such as air conditioning, stone bathrooms, private plunge pools and private terraces will be very appreciated as well. The environment is perfect for relaxation, with all the camp’s activities taking place outdoors, including drinks and dining.

Activities on location include a game drive with an expert guide, where you can discover the vast array of wildlife nearby, but it is also worth mentioning that Azura Selous is home to three prides of lion, as well as six highly territorial leopards. Don’t worry, all game drives are made in custom Land Rovers, which means you will be safe and sound, and the chances of cool pics or videos will be greater than ever.

All meals will be included during your stay at this magical safari retreat, and they won’t feature anything that Bear Grylls would normally eat on TV. Breakfast will be served right before your morning game drive, lunch can be enjoyed right under the sun, while dinner will be served in a breathtaking location every single night.

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus