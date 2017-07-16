Autobahn Motors Opens a Supercar Vending Machine in Singapore

If you find yourselves drooling right now, don’t worry about it; I’ve been at it for quite some time now. The brilliant people at from the Singapore-based Autobahn Motors seem to have a deep appreciation for Matchbox and their imaginative projects and toys, that’s why they’ve just opened a real-life Matchbox-inspired supercar showroom in Singapore.

Located in the residential neighborhood of Bukit Merah, the breathtaking vertical car dealership lights up the night sky and displays over 60 of the world’s most sought-after vehicles. It seems that a trip to a Toys ‘R’ Us store convinced the management to make this happen.

The result is this: the world’s tallest supercar vending machine, where a Lamborghini Aventador or a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead can be purchased on a whim.

The innovative idea has received quite a lot of attention – for good reason – which is why Autobahn Motors also plans to offer consulting services for any companies thinking about the same thing. With a touch of an iPad button, the dealer can retrieve any vehicle in about 2 minutes while a video introduction of the car is played for the future owner.

The experience is set to be completed by a matching soundtrack and possibly a special scent curated by a French perfumery. Once the car arrives on the ground floor, it rotates on a turntable illuminated by spotlights. Which one shall it be?