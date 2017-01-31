Audemars Piguet’s Diamond Outrage is Beyond Incredible!

Audemars Piguet has planned to shock and awe every single one of us with Diamond Outrage, yet another bold creation from the Swiss brand, the third and final design in the watchmaker’s trilogy of unique Haute Joaillerie timepieces.

The Diamond Outrage, an avant-garde, diamond-stud, spiky haute joaillerie watch, is available in two unique 18-carat white gold versions, fully set with either diamonds or blue sapphires. This unconventional timepiece is basically a large cuff made of white gold, that’s beautifully adorned with glittering spikes in varying sizes.

The sharp, pointed cones, show off diamonds that are so close together that the supporting structure becomes almost invisible to the naked eye.

A reliable and precise Swiss quartz movement, called caliber 270, powers the Audemars Piguet Diamond Outrage while a discrete dial hides underneath one of the spikes.

Please note that the Audemars Piguet Diamond Outrage Full Diamond features exactly 9,923 brilliant-cut diamonds of approximately 50.06 carats, and 354 baguette-cut diamonds, while the Diamond Outrage Sapphire watch is set with 11,043 brilliant-cut blue sapphires of 65.47 carats.

We’re quite sure the pricing could easily scare anyone off, but as luck would have it these unique watches and their prices are available only upon request.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus