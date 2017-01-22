At $250 Million, this Bel-Air Pad is America’s Most Expensive Home

The most expensive home ever listed for sale in the United States sits right in front of you, so to speak. Priced at a mind blowing $250 million, this recently completed architectural marvel from Bel Air has loads of interesting details to brag about, with anything from exquisite finishes to bespoke leathers and fabrics, and many one-off decor elements making this property even more incredible than how you see it from the outside.

Every detail of the 38,000 square-feet home has been meticulously curated to offer nothing but the utmost luxury and attention to detail – for that kind of money, we’re sure no one would expect anything else. The spectacular estate spreads over four stories, stacked in a horseshoe shape around a gorgeous 85-foot infinity pool and a 17,000 square-feet entertainment space.

Other bespoke things worth mentioning right now are the hydraulic 18-by-10-foot television, two eye-catching metallic crocodile sculptures, as well as the hair salon, spa and a charming outdoor pavilion with a bar.

Two luxurious master suites, 10 oversized guest suites, 21 bathrooms, five bars, two wine cellars, a state of the art gym with Technogym equipment, three gourmet kitchens and three dining areas are all part of this exquisite package as well. You could also find a four-lane bowling alley inside this lavish property, with a classy Louis Vuitton decor, plus a massive candy selection, Teckell Ping-Pong, pool and foosball tables, complemented by a 40-seat 4K Dolby Atmos theater.

But the garage is even more outrageous, packing 10 stunning motorcycles, including an electric Lito Green Motion Sora, as well as 12 cars, featuring a limited-edition Bugatti Veyron, a 1936 50K Mercedes Benz, and a Pagani Huayra, that will all be included in this breathtaking package. There’s way more to this than meet the eye, but there’s no point in teasing you about it, because you probably won’t be able to afford it, right?

[robbreport]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus