Aston Martin Vantage AMR Will Soon Enter Production

Introduced earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show, Aston Martin’s new racing-inspired performance versions of its supercars are ready to go into production, with the British automaker finally releasing more details on what we could all get. The first of these new models is the Aston Martin Vantage AMR, looking way more aggressive than the standard Vantage and packing either a 430hp V8 or a 595hp V12 engine.

These powerplants will be connected to a sequential or manual transmissions, and we already know which one we would go for. Built with Aston Martin Racing in mind, this special version of the Vantage aims to offer you the right thrills on and off the track. AMR has won both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ titles in the GTE Pro class last year, so they’re trying to defend their title this season, and you might also feel like a pro behind the steering wheel of this special Vantage AMR.

Drivers will be able to choose from a wide array of racing-inspired appearance packages, including four liveries: white with orange, black with blue, blue with red, and silver with grey, while the optional Halo Pack, featuring grey-green and lime green colors with enamel Union Jack emblems, will definitely put a smile on anyone’s face.

On the inside, exquisite leather and Alcantara display colors chosen to match the exterior shade, with various carbon fiber options adding to the appeal. Three finishes will be available for the wheels, while a titanium exhaust system and many other goodies will be also part of the options. Please note that you will need at least £97,995 in the UK and €126,995 in Germany before driving one of these babies, with deliveries set to start later this year – US fans need not apply, as this car will not be delivered there.