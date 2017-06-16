A Traveler’s Holy Land: Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem

Sure, visiting the Holy Land is a spiritual experience in itself, but staying at the incredible Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem will get anyone’s spirits up. Proudly sitting right in the heart of Jerusalem, in the historic city centre, this high-end hotel has been welcoming guests in style at the intersection of King David, Agron and Mammilla streets, just a few minutes away from the iconic Jaffa Gate and also extremely close to the Tower of David Museum, the Western Wall and The Knesset.

Any visit to a Waldorf hotel is meant to be life changing and this spectacular retreat from Israel aims to impress in more ways than one. After all, Waldorf Astoria is to luxury hotels what Jerusalem is to human history – feel free to treat that more as a funny comparison than anything else.

Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem offers exactly 226 stunning rooms and suites to choose from, spread across ten levels and beautifully decorated in the signature Waldorf Astoria-style. Spacious and elegant, these accommodations are complemented by a breathtaking open-space atrium, a lavish Spa and a gorgeous ballroom as well.

The architectural style of the hotel seems to blend in with its amazing surroundings, featuring a mix of Greco-Roman, Gothic, and Ottoman sensibilities, that will surely make your stay here unforgettable. Add in the lobby bar, the lovely balcony bar, or the two restaurants on-site, and you get a holy land that’s perfect for any traveler.