1956 Aston Martin DBR1 Expected to Sell for Over $20 Million

Like it or not, Aston Martin has been responsible for some of the world’s most desirable sports cars and the British automaker’s 100+ years of history, legacy and excellence cannot be ignored. Picking out a favorite or the brand’s best model is an impossible task, yet most people will agree that the Aston Martin DBR1 should be it. RM Sotheby’s calls the 1956 Aston Martin DBR1 you see here the ultimate Aston, and why not the ultimate sports car; it’s the first of just five of these beauties, it’s still in pristine condition, and will go up for auction pretty soon.

Is this enough to get you to place a bid for it at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance? Thought so.. Having won the Nürburgring 1000 KM in 1956 with Sir Stirling Moss behind the wheel, and with Carroll Shelby having driven it as well, this exquisite Aston sounds more desirable by the second. Decorated as the Most Elegant Sports Car at Pebble Beach back in 2001, this privately owned piece of automotive history is to die for – almost.

True Aston fans will probably know this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, since this is actually the first time an Aston Martin DBR1 will be ever offered for auction, that’s why RM Sotheby’s is expecting it to sell for well over $20 million in August. If that estimation is correct, this vehicle would become the most valuable Aston Martin ever sold at auction, as well as the most valuable British car ever.

Obviously, this 1956 Aston Martin DBR1 won’t attend the famous car event alone. Passionate car fans will also be able to admire and possibly purchase a 1935 Aston Martin Ulster Competition Sports, a 1959 DB4GT, as well as a modern DBR9 racer, so your bank accounts will probably have to suffer in just a few months.