Will The Jannarelly Design-1 Go All Electric?

It’s a new year and a new beginning, and automakers around the world are already looking for new ways to impress all drivers. Jannarelly Automotive, the up and coming UAE-based sports car maker, is apparently considering an electric version of its Design-1 roadster, and we’ve yet to be convinced that is a good idea.

The Jannarelly Design-1 is the brainchild of the same person who imagined the ravishing Lykan Hypersport and Fenyr Supersport for W Motors – remember those beasts? This minimalist roadster is a completely different story, packing a 304 hp 3.5-liter V6, that’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission. However, things might change quite soon.

The Design-X1 would make due without the internal-combustion engine, with the neon tint beauty before you ready to show off a single-seat cockpit and a state of the art electric powertrain. For now, the UAE-based company is looking to find out if there is a demand for such an electrifying design, with no certain plans of making this vehicle a reality.

You know my opinion on the matter – internal combustion engines are the thrill of a lifetime and my will to live. But what do you think about this topic? Do you think this change would be for the better? Some time involving research and development, not to mention a serious investment, will answer that question.