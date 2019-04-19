Virgin Atlantic has new cabin designs for its Airbus A350-1000 fleet

British airline Virgin Atlantic has recently shown a few drool inducing designs for its new First Class cabins on the Aribus A350, ready to take over the skies this summer on the airline’s London to New York route. The new aircraft layout also features The Loft, a stunning social area with a huge movie screen that has replaced the old bar.

The biggest change though is in the new cabin layouts in the Upper Class cabin, with completely redesigned seats. There’s a comfy 1-2-1 configuration for the new suites, all of them facing the windows, with screens adjustable for more privacy. Seats will have a new screen available, an 18.5 inch, the largest so far for Virgin Atlantic, plus a standard USB port and power outlet.

But there are many other changes inside this aircraft, not just for passengers who fly in Upper Class. The economy seats have also been revamped, featuring new fabrics, adjustable headrests and larger 11 inch screens. The economy seats are laid out in a 3-3-3 configuration, with USB ports and power outlets coming as standard as well.

The first four front rows in the Economy Class will come with even more legroom than what their competition offers. The new design of the cabin comes out as fun and more exotic, so we’re expecting impressive results with this change for Virgin Atlantic.