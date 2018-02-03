Unique MSO McLaren 720S Raises Money For Charity

Who would have thought that a blistering fast supercar, that looks stylish and menacing at the same time, could be able to raise money for a children’s charity? This one-off MSO McLaren 720S has recently been auctioned for charity at the Naples Winter Wine Festival, raising a cool $650,000 for the Naples Children & Education Foundation. That’s a fact!

Specially designed by the team at McLaren Special Operations, this 720S was finished in an superb MSO-exclusive Nerello Red, matched by a Saddle Brown leather interior. This drool inducing paint has been named after the Nerello Mascalese grape, that grows in the Mascali area of Castaia, Sicily, and I’m not sure why, but I’m in the mood for some Pasta.

Bad jokes aside, there are also a few unique features that you should know of. The extensive use of carbon fiber inside-out, a custom leather steering wheel with Carbon Black leather grips and a custom dedication plate make this British supercar even more special than its ‘standard’ siblings – if we could ever call a McLaren standard.

The same 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 hides under the hood, which develops 710 hp and 770 Nm of torque. As a result, this McLaren will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in only 2.8 seconds, it could do 0 to 124 mph in just 7.8 seconds and max out at an incredible 212 mph (341 km/h).

The 720S promises outstanding driver engagement, double the aerodynamic efficiency compared to its predecessor and a new generation of McLaren’s active chassis system. What could possibly go wrong?