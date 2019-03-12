Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Ulysse Nardin’s Freak neXt Will Make You Daydream About the Future

Ulysse Nardin Freak neXT Watch 1

Ulysse Nardin has recently unveiled a new intriguing watch concept called Freak neXt, an innovative timekeeping machine that comes as an interesting follow up to their entry-level Freak-lite watch that was released at SIHH 2019.

Freak neXt offers a glimpse into the brand’s unique vision for the future of watchmaking, with an oscillator made completely from silicon, without any balance staff, and a high frequency as well. The neXt oscillator comes with four stacked silicon wheels, each one having eight micro blades. Every two blades are grouped into a triangle, vibrating on a central axis.

This operation relies entirely on the elasticity of the silicon, with the blades flexing and releasing energy at a constant rate. The lack of friction in the silicone means that the neXt oscillator is extremely energy efficient, giving the watch a power reserve of 70 hours, which is 30% higher than the previous Freak model.

Ulysse Nardin Freak neXT Watch 5

This innovative watch also comes with an automatic winding system, called the Grinder, which uses a rotor connected to a frame with four winding clicks, also increasing the efficiency of the winding mechanism.

On the design side of things, the new Ulysse Nardin Freak neXt comes in a stunning white finish, with a Super Luminova bezel. The watch’s mechanism is encased in a 45 mm titanium and platinum case. Though just a concept watch right now, the Freak neXt could make its way into commercial production in the next couple of months.

Ulysse Nardin Freak neXT Watch 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Ulysse-Nardin-Marine-Mega-Yacht-Tourbillon-1
The Ulysse Nardin Marine Mega Yacht Tourbillon Will Impress Sailing Enthusiasts
Ulysse Nardin Executive Skeleton Tourbillon Hyperspace 1
Han Solo Might Want the new Ulysse Nardin Executive Skeleton Tourbillon Hyperspace
Ulysse Nardin Freak Out 1
Ulysse Nardin’s Freak Out Will Take Your Breath Away
Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision Coral Bay 1
Introducing The Ulysse Nardin Freak Vision Coral Bay

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Master & Dynamic’s MW07 True Wireless Earphones Got a New Color Palette

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.