Introducing the New Pershing 8X Super Yacht – a Nautical Dream Come True

This spectacular project started as a collaboration between the acclaimed yacht designer Fulvio De Simoni, the Ferretti Group’s Product Strategy Committee presided by Mr. Piero Ferrari, and the Group’s Engineering Department. The end result is the brand new Pershing 8X Super Yacht, a stunning carbon fiber vessel, with sporty lines and Pershing’s famed signature design elements.

This sleek-looking yacht comes with a spacious aft swimming platform, with access to a garage that can house one jet tender and one jet ski. Adjacent to the cockpit there’s a lovely sunpad and a dinette with sofa and coffee table. On the port side, a side wing stairway provides access to the sundeck.

The main deck features an elegant lounge area with glass doors that can transform everything into a large open space, combining the lounge with the dining area and the helm station in the most beautiful way possible. A large and comfy C-shaped sofa and TV occupy the lounge, and the dining area comes with a nice table for eight people.

On the lower deck, there are a total of four cabins, a full beam master cabin, a VIP cabin and two cabins for guests. One interesting feature of the new Pershing 8X is the innovative Music Hull, which makes it possible to listen to music underwater during swimming or diving. The control features allow the yacht’s owner or guests to control the system through smartphones and tablets.

Powered by twin MTU 16V 2000 M96 engines, outputting 2,435 Mhp each, the Pershing 8X is able to reach a top speed of 45 knots and a cruising speed of 38 knots, with a total range of 320 nautical miles.