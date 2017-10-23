Ultra Rare Lotus Elise Cup 260 Shows Off Its Beautiful Bodywork

There’s a new Lotus Elise in town and, unsurprisingly, it might be the best one out there. Part of a super limited series of just 30 units, the new Lotus Elise Cup 260 is one stunning vehicle, to say the least, and according to the British sportscar-maker it might be the ultimate Elise car.

Built with racing in mind, this drool inducing vehicle packs advanced aerodynamics for that perfect downforce, with lightweight carbon fiber components coming in as standard equipment. From an aesthetic point of view, the Elise Cup 260 features a laurel wreath decal on the left buttress and the Union Jack on both rear wing endplates; and none can ignore the Championship Gold exterior. It speaks volumes, right?

Promising an unrivaled experience, the lightest Elise ever produced includes all Elise Cup options as standard, from the sill covers and roll hoop cover to the engine cover and high performance two-piece brake discs. The adjustable Nitron dampers are a model first.

Able to do 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.8 seconds, and 62 mph (100 km/h) in a mere 4.2 seconds, this Lotus will lap the Hethel track in just 1 minute and 32 seconds – thanks to the 253 PS (250 HP) and 255 Nm (188 lb-ft) it benefits from.

Inside the cockpit, the in-house carbon race seats were trimmed in black Alcantara, while the exposed aluminum and carbon fiber elements, plus a new carbon fiber instrument binnacle cover and Alcantara steering wheel and sill covers will make anyone happy. Would you like to take this beauty out for a spin?