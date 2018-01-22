This Upstate New York Farm Could Be Your Own Slice of Heaven

Two hours north of New York City and just 10 minutes away from the charming little towns of the Harlem Valley, the Fraser Ridge Farm is a picturesque property that was once owned by Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates. The legendary rock’n’roll musician built this stunning residence by dismantling and moving here two 18th century homes from Hartford, Connecticut, masterfully restored to their old glory back in 2004.

These two historic structures have been authentically connected by a great room, built with reclaimed materials to form a one-of-a-kind residence. The main house spreads over 8,559 square feet, with 24 rooms, five bedrooms, five and a half baths, a gorgeous indoor pool, media room, a small fitness center, plus a lovely wine cellar and billiards room. But that’s not all it has to offer.

There are also multiple outbuildings on-site, which add an additional 5,000 square feet of goodies, including six other bedrooms for guests, five baths, a sleeping loft, multiple kitchens and dining areas, and a two story great room in a superb barn. There’s also a scenic pergola in the woods, that feels like hidden chalet, with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Mr. Hall sold this little paradise back in 2013 to the current owners, who expanded the property with another 200 acres a year later. The grounds now measure an astonishing 423 acres, with open meadows, rolling fields and mature woodlands. And since this place is located right atop Cascade Mountain, this mesmerizing estate also offers unmatched mountain views.

The best thing is that it could be all yours, for “just” $16.9 million. It’s probably worth every single penny, and then some, but for this price I hope the sellers would include a home warranty as well, at least for the first year.

When you’re buying an old home, knowing that it would be covered by a warranty will make you feel better about your purchase. It’s not a question of whether home warranty is worth it, it’s a question of what have you got to lose by paying a bit extra for your peace of mind and comfort!

Either way, this magical home also comes with a Savant Home automation and security system, which controls all TVs, a full-house sound system and a special Lutron Lighting system, while the temperature and humidity controlled wine cellar, where you could store up to 1,800 bottles, would be a dream come true for any wine lovers.

Last but not least, we should also mention that there are 10 miles of manicured trails on-site, perfect for hiking, hunting or riding your bike or a horse, plus multiple ponds to swim, a rifle range, a sporting clay course and fenced-in pastures for horses or any other animals. Are you tired of the hustle and bustle of city life and want to relocate? This might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.