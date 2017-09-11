This Modern Dana Point Home Could be Yours for $40 Million!

Located in Dana Point, California, at 39 Beach View, this high-end home is looking for a new owner, who’s willing to splash out exactly $40 million for the privilege of calling this lavish property his or her new home. Promising 13,216 square feet of luxuurious living areas, spread across three levels, with 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and countless incredible amenities, this property is just ready to be constructed.

It’s designed through a collaboration between two visionary firms and it will undoubtedly take its place among the most inspiring homes on the Southern California coast. Proudly sitting on one-half acre above Dana Strands Beach, this contemporary wonder showcases glass, stone, and wood, and thanks to its expansive spaces, nearly every room will be able to provide breathtaking panoramas of the ocean.

Obviously, only the finest materials and fixtures will make their way inside this house. A partial inventory reveals Starfire tempered glass, premium walnut and French oak, Nublado, Carrara and Statuarietto marble and exquisite kitchen fixtures by Dornbacht. State-of-the-art appliances from La Cornue, Miele, and Viking are also set to make your stops in the kitchen even more enjoyable.

Various pools and a special water feature are also part of this incredible package, while a putting green and golf simulator, spa with sauna and massage tables, and a home theater will make you want to stay at home all day long. Luxury, comfort, and exclusivity at a fair price. What more could you ask for? except $40 million in your bank account right now.