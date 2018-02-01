Urwerk’s UR-210 Black Platinum is All Kinds Of Dangerous

Urwerk has just unveiled a breathtaking Black Platinum version of its impressive UR-210 timepiece, the most select and exclusive model of this watch. Set to cost a staggering 155,000 Swiss Francs, this unique timepiece offers a wonderful look at the brilliant combination between a revolving satellite complication and retrograde minutes, with striking black and red components and an alluring dark theme.

The entire complication rests on a central hub, that turns on ruby bearings, while a cylindrical spring stores the power for the retrograde action. The unusual minutes hand basically acts as a cowling to transport the hours, and it was machined to perfection from aluminium.

The dial features a conventional power-reserve indicator, as well as a special indicator showing off the winding efficiency during the last two hours. When this watch is low on power, the hand of the winding efficiency indicator will move towards the red sector, and when it’s workout time, it will move towards the green.

The UR-210 comes with a 43.8 mm platinum and titanium black DLC case, featuring a sapphire crystal and offering water resistance to 30 meters. Underneath, the Swiss automatic Urwerk in-house caliber UR-7.10 with 51 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 40 hours brings this dark creation to life.

A black high-tech fabric strap, matched by a titanium black DLC buckle, allows this extraordinary watch to keep you company wherever you might go. If you can afford it, you should know that the Swiss watchmaker plans to produce only 25 units of this ravishing timepiece, so you might want to hurry up.