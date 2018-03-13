The Superfly GTO 42 is Like a Ferrari of the Sea

Although it sounds like an Italian supercar, this vessel is actually a Nordic-built beauty. The brilliant team from Flying Flipper introduced the innovative and stylish Superfly GT 42 a few weeks ago, and we’re all in awe right now. Looking ridiculously cool from front to end, this thing displays a neatly divided layout, with an enclosed cockpit separating the forward galley and bathroom from the aft stateroom, which comes with a long center line skylight and transparent walls.

The Swedish boat builder also imagined a tall windshield over the sci-fi helm – with touch-screen consoles, and a single helm seat – and two lovely lounges at the rear, where passengers could chill out and socialize, while enjoying the ride of a lifetime. At the back, the open-transom design helps you access the water easily whenever you want to go for a quick swim.

Red Design also joined in on this project, imagining the sleek layout, with different design cues inspired from supercars, which allow the GTO 42 to boast a sporty look – the air scoops, sculpted windows, and taillights at the stern support that statement. Built for speed, this thing boasts a stepped hull, a lightweight carbon-fiber construction and an engine line-up that includes Volvo or MerCruiser units.

With 430 hp gas inboards, this vessel could take you to a breathtaking top speed of 50 knots, while the diesel option could go up to 45 knots. On the inside, the Superfly GTO 42 displays a high-tech galley, a lovely dining table, plus a large bathroom, and a forward stateroom with a king-size bed.