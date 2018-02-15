The Sleek Ocean Alexander 90 Received a Fresh New Look

Luxury yacht builder Ocean Alexander is back in our attention after a very long time, with a stylish superyacht that should get everyone talking in the near future. The shipyard’s Ocean Alexander 90 received a fresh new look after a collaboration with top naval architect Evan K Marshall, who took this vessel in an exciting new direction.

The forthcoming OA90 yacht now features an almost vertical prow and three spacious decks with an intelligent layout and extensive glazing. Do you expect comfort, luxurious amenities, and stylish interiors? You probably are, and there is nothing wrong about that.

Sadly, there aren’t that many details about this vessel available right now, which means that drooling over the Ocean Alexander 90 will have to wait a bit more. The engine installation and estimated performance figures remain a mystery, although there is no reason to worry; as this yacht will most likely not disappoint.

There are a few other superyacht projects currently under development at this yard, and some of them will be revealed at the 2018 Miami Yacht Show. For now, this gallery should be more than enough to get your heart racing and your bank account prepared for the upcoming purchase.