The Richard Mille RM 25-01 Tourbillon Adventure Was Inspired by Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone might be well into his 70s right now, but he’s still going strong every day. He’s currently training hard for the upcoming Creed sequel, but Sly also managed to find some time to contribute to the development of a special adventure watch together with Richard Mille.

The legendary Hollywood movie star became friends with Richard Mille a few years ago and since they shared similar interests and he’s a big fan of all things mechanical, especially bold watches, this collaboration was bound to happen.

That’s how the RM 25-01 Tourbillon Adventure was imagined, a watch like no other. Produced in a limited run of just 20 units, this stunning chronograph was specially designed to conquer the most thoroughly hostile of natural environments. It’s rugged and extreme, versatile, sophisticated and complex, and also unbelievably tough.

It’s probably the perfect timepiece for Sylvester Stallone and with that eye catching camouflage strap I can’t help but think about Rambo and his wild adventures through the jungles of Vietnam.

The RM 25-01 had its baseplate and bridges machined out of grade 5 titanium, but it was a lot more complicated than you might think. The brilliant Swiss watchmakers from Richard Mille spent several months optimizing the caliber on this watch, that’s now lighter and even more precise. The updated caliber has a 50 percent lower energy consumption, which leads to 70 hours of power reserve.

Meanwhile, the round case showcases a combination of titanium and Carbon TPT®, which makes this watch as close to indestructible as possible. Another interesting fact is that the RM 25-01 comes with two interchangeable bezels. The first is a compass in grade 5 titanium with DLC coating and sapphire crystals with a multilayer anti-reflective treatment.

This bezel can be switched by the wearer to a bidirectional bezel in Carbon TPT® and titanium, with a 24-hour scale, a 360° graduated disc and even indications for the cardinal directions. You should be able to find your way through the jungle with this one.

But the most impressive feature of this watch – at least to us – is the small compartment found at 2 o’clock. Made from grade 5 titanium, this small compartment can hold water purification tablets that could make any water safe to drink in just a matter of minutes.

In the end, a sculptural rubber strap, sporting a camouflage motif and a strong pin-buckle in grade 5 titanium, will keep this adventure companion close to your wrist at all times. Would you pay $983,000 for one of these watches?