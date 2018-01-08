The Meteorite Pen Comes from Another World

I’m sure we’ve all dreamed about going into the outer space, but let’s face it, it’s one of those dreams that just a few people will ever get to experience; however, a small part of the infinite cosmos could be right at your fingertips in the near future.

B. Smith & Co, an exclusive pen manufacturing firm, has just unveiled Meteorite, a gorgeous handcrafted writing instrument, manufactured from a rare 5,000-year old meteorite called Campo del Cielo and complemented by high-quality black titanium.

Discovered around 400 years ago, this meteorite was the perfect foundation for a one of a kind fountain pen, that’s also available as a rollerball, with prices ranging from $449.99 to $1,099.99.

That may not sound like much to some people, especially for those of you who go crazy over extraordinary products. The quality of this luxurious pen cannot be denied, with a two-tone stainless nib, manufactured in Germany, joining the beautiful meteorite and titanium construction.

For now, the Meteorite pen can be pre-ordered only via its Kickstarter campaign, and I would do exactly that, in a hurry. Which version would you rather have, the fountain pen or the rollerball pen?



[Bsmithco via luxurylaunches]