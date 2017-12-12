The McLaren Senna is a Devastating 789 HP Street-legal Track Beast

Some of you have been waiting for this hypercar for a very long time, and this week McLaren has finally taken the wraps off the mysterious project that was codenamed P15. Officially called the McLaren Senna, this beast is part of the company’s Ultimate Series and bears the name of the legendary Formula 1 driver.

As such, this four wheel masterpiece had to be as close to perfection as possible, as the iconic driver wouldn’t have it any other way. According to McLaren officials, this is the company’s most extreme road car ever – a street-legal track beast, focused on performance, that aims to deliver the ultimate track driving experience.

The Senna has been built around a carbon fiber chassis, which is why it weighs in at just 1,198 kg (2,64 1lbs), making it the brand’s lightest road car since the iconic McLaren F1.

Furthermore, this hypecar also packs extreme aerodynamic improvements, thus increasing downforce and aero control – aero blades, available in various colors, movable flaps hidden in the air intakes, not to mention the huge rear wing, contribute to its insane performances.

Powering the McLaren Senna is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and built to handle the 789 ponies and 800 Nm of torque. We don’t know yet just how fast this McLaren really is; but it’s been described as ‘savage’.

Keeping the car on the track and the driver smiling all day long is a revised version of the P1’s independent double-wishbone suspension, with hydraulic adaptive dampers and anti-roll bars.

The stiffness of this hypercar is separately controlled using a kinetic roll system, or K-damper. There’s also a special race mode, that will lower the ride height and the center of gravity and significantly stiffer suspension to help you achieve the best times around a track of your choosing.

According to McLaren, the braking system of the Senna uses carbon ceramic discs and motorsport technologies to keep the driver safe.

On the inside, the cockpit boasts a minimalist vibe, with the door handles, engine start button and window switches positioned on the roof. The three-spoke steering wheel is free of buttons and switches, while a very simple and narrow screen in front of the driver keeps him or her informed.

It will cost you £750,000 ($1 million) to own this ravishing hypercar, although it’s worth mentioning that all 500 hand-built cars have long been spoken for.