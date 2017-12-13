Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace is Just Another Reason to go to Vegas

The Las Vegas Strip is a busy and exciting place to be, one where luck might sometimes make the difference between living the life or fighting for your right to party – or, the privilege of paying the bills. The high-end Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace can be found right in the center of the Strip, boasting a magical mix of Japanese-inspired décor and gastronomy to bring balance to everyday life.

With 181 superb rooms, suites, and even villas on offer, boasting a modern and calm atmosphere, this 5-star hotel invites guests from all over the world to leave the noise and hassle behind and simply unwind with the help of scented sleep oils and the around the clock in-room dining service – but there is more, much more to be experienced here.

The entertainment capital of the world is known for its fancy casinos, trendy nightclubs and cocktail bars – you will get plenty of that here, with nightly shows from the likes of Celine Dion and Elton John being often part of the ‘menu’.

Speaking of menus, the wonderful Nobu Restaurant at Caesars Palace Las Vegas is one of the world’s largest Nobu restaurants and will tease your pallets with tasty Japanese cuisine – from imported A5 Japanese Wagyu prepared on Teppanyaki tables to their signature black cod with sweet miso. If sake comes to mind, feel free to head to the Nobu Lounge stocks and try it out. You should be so lucky!