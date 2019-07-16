The EXP 100 GT Concept is Bentley’s Futuristic Luxury Car

Bentley has recently taken the wraps off their newest concept car, the full electric Bentley EXP 100 GT, a ravishing supercar concept that takes us into the year 2035. Looking like a futuristic luxury gran turismo, this concept gives us an idea of what the future Bentleys might look like in the next couple of decades. At the same time, the EXP 100 GT also marks the British carmaker’s centenary to the day.

The EXP 100 GT comes equipped with a full electric powertrain which comprises of four electric motors, a torque vectoring system and an amazing output of 1,340 hp and 1,100 lb-ft of torque, making the car capable of hitting 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h). Or at least that’s what the guys at Bentley say.

Imagine how these performances would change in the future with newer and better battery technologies.

So far, the car could be charged to 80 percent of the whole capacity in only 15 minutes. The driving range spins around an impressive 435 miles (700 km) for its weight of 4,188 lbs (1,900 kg), which is simply amazing for such a car.

But wait, there’s more to it than what we’re used with. The most important piece in Bentley’s EXP 100 GT concept is the on-board artificial intelligence Personal Assistant. The system will apparently be able to maximize the driver’s and the passengers’ comfort and even control the seat surfaces to offer more support while on the road.

Also, the car’s cabin might include embedded biometrics for eye and head movement tracking, blood pressure measurements, which is how Bentley envisions the future of bespoke luxury vehicles. Ok, now get back with both feet on the ground. We’ll have to wait a few more years for this car.