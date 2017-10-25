The 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS & Cayman GTS Hit the Track

That may be a figure of speech, but judging by the pictures below, there’s no obvious reason why the lucky owners of these beauties shouldn’t take their brand new Porsche 718 GTS rides and put them through their paces around a track.

With a few performance upgrades, including a fresh air intake duct and optimized turbochargers, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer engine on these GTS models will now develop 365 hp and 430 Nm of torque; but wait, there’s more.

The combined fuel consumption is just 9.1 or 8.2 l/100 km, just like a comfortable family saloon, but these cars will take you from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 290 km/h or 180mph.

Available with either a manual six-speed transmission or the optional Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), these GTS vehicles will also get the Sport Chrono Package and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) technology as standard, plus a mechanical rear differential lock and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM).

Aesthetically, you will receive a new Sport Design apron at the front and black tinted front light modules and Bi-Xenon headlights. At the rear, Porsche also fitted these GTS rides wtih black tinted tail lights, blacked-out logos, a black rear apron and.. centrally positioned black tailpipes. Let’s not forget about the black GTS logos gracing the 20″ black alloys.

The interior is equally impressive, with the sports seats featuring Alcantara centers, while the steering wheel trim, center console and armrests are also finished in Alcantara. Feel free to order your very own GTS model right now, and consider that you will need 78,160 euros for the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and 76,137 euros for the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS.