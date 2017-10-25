British Columbia’s Nimmo Bay Resort Looks Just About Right

Hidden deep in the wilderness of the Great Bear Rain Forest, on the blissful coast of British Columbia, the Nimmo Bay Resort looks absolutely incredible from basically any angle – an all-inclusive, fly-in, seaside resort, promising an intimate experience that will make you want to stay here forever.

If you’re one of those who love the simple things in life, like fly-fishing, wilderness exploration, fresh air and amazing views, this is definitely the right place to be. You can feel that the minute you’ll take off with the helicopter from the nearest town, because that’s how you’ll get to this magical place. Of course, you could also arrive here by boat, but we’re sure a helicopter ride sounds more appealing.

The rainforests stretch as far as the eye can see, while the bay’s shoreline and the snow-capped mountains complete this picture-perfect setting. Here, the Nimmo Bay Resort is basically a collection of inter-tidal chalets, complemented by a floating main lodge that might actually distract you from the natural wonders in the area.

Mornings at this unique retreat could involve heli-fishing or grizzly bear spotting in a quiet valley, although river rafting, whale watching, or heli-hiking sound even more appealing if you ask us. Feel free to get your daily adventure fix at the Nimmo Bay Resort, before fresh salmon and Dungeness crab will be joining you for dinner.

Furthermore, local wines and a sing-a-long will surely add to a memorable dining experience; but some of you might prefer to end their day relaxing in one of the two cedar tubs at the foot of a cascading waterfall or with a cool massage and some personal time at Nimmo’s. Are you ready for all this?