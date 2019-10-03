Renowned for their high end luxury products, the Italians at Gucci hold the 38th place among the most valuable international brands in the world right now, with an estimated value of over $14 billion. Their products are usually bespoke leather accessories, from handbags to shoes, but they’re also focusing on jewelry and watches, fragrances and ready to wear items lately, taking further the very tradition that made the brand what it is today.

Prices for Gucci items are already on the high end of the spectrum, but sometimes, some people want these items so much that their value skyrockets and the products end up being sold for humongous price tags. Sure, they stand out with their uniqueness, style and materials, but nothing justifies their enormous prices. Maybe only one’s desire to have it all.

We were curious about the 10 most expensive Gucci items ever sold, so we did a little bit of research and came up with the following list. Here they are:

10: Gucci Princetown Loafer – Price $2,600

Sold for no less than $2,600, the Gucci Princetown Loafer combines classiness with comfort so good that the price got so high. Inner lining made from some of the softest lamb fur, golden stirrup and Italian leather soles that boast the legendary Gucci quality are enough for feeling like floating around the house all day long. It’s like your feet are taken care of in a royal manner. And your wallet the same.

9: Gucci Genius Jeans – Price $4,000

The Gucci Genius Jeans are among the highest priced jeans ever sold in the history of fashion. Sold like crazy since 1998 when they first appeared on the shelves of stores around the world and imitated by many without much success, one pair of Gucci Genius Jeans were sold for a whooping $4,000.

Too much? Probably. Quality? Think hand stitched by the most skilled artisans of Florence, Italy. With their fabulous design and patterns embossed with African beads and embroidered with superb patterns of flowers and feathers, gently and tightly fitting long-legged models, the Gucci Genius Jeans’s value was sure to rise sky high.

8: Gucci Sylvie Purse – Price $4,000

The Gucci Sylvie Purse was designed from the very beginning with the idea of turning heads no matter where you were in the world. The purse was the creation of designer Alessandra Miceli and was made from the finest Italian leather with smooth silk and ribbon and gold chain over the top of the bag. The colorway was so varied, you could have chosen anything.

It was a purse made for the high-class but inspired almost any woman in the world with its discreet but charming elegance. And with so many women desiring it, it’s no wonder the price got to $4,000.

7: Gucci Men’s I-Digital Grammy Special Edition Watch – Price $7,900

Made for the 2013 Grammy Awards Ceremony and widely promoted by Kanye West, the Gucci Men’s I-Digital Grammy Special Edition Watch is one of the most coveted items made by the Italian fashion house. It boasts a scratch resistant sapphire crystal screen and all the glamour associated with Gucci.

The timepiece wasn’t simply made to be worn, it was made to be adorned, taken around at any high-class events and ostentatiously worn around to impress everyone. The price got as high as $7,900 and it surely impressed many wallets.

6: Gucci Sequin Dress – Price $12,900

Made from the finest Silk Georgette, purchased by by Beyoncé and worn on only one occasion, the Gucci Sequin Dress looks like taken out of a river of gold. It forever shines on in the memory of those who saw it. It’s like taken out from the desires of any woman who wants to drag attention upon herself, overwhelming anyone with its stunning display of glamour and class.

The price of the Gucci Sequin Dress, the only dress on this list, rises to a whooping $12,900.

5: Gucci Biker Jacket – Price $18,650

The same Alessandra Miceli who designed the Gucci Sylvie Purse at number eight, also designed an item of clothing rarely seen among the inventory of luxury fashion houses. The Gucci Biker Jacket, priced at $18,650 was created as a tribute to the ’80s punk rock scene of London.

The jacket is made of Italian calfskin leather and adorned with the ubiquitous metal studs, chains and zippers worn by punkers and rockers. The design of the jacket drew inspiration from the likes of Sid Vicious from “Sex Pistols” and Joe Strummer from “The Clash” but it was also the target audience of this unique hardcore item from Gucci.

4: Gucci 1921 Collection Medium Shoulder Bag – Price $28,990

The Medium Shoulder Bag from Gucci’s 1921 Collection has stood the test of time almost unchanged. It’s the same bag since Guccio Gucci opened his first store in Florence decades ago. The vintage bag comes in several colors and inspires celebrities like Cameron Diaz and Victoria Beckham and all those who have taste for the high class and the truly vintage items.

Priced at an unbelievable $28,990, this shoulder bag acquired quite a reputation in the world for there aren’t many like it.

3: Soft Stirrup Black Crocodile Shoulder Bag – Price $30,000

The Soft Stirrup Black Crocodile Shoulder Bag is among the most recognizable Gucci products in the world due to its legendary quality and the unique shape. The bag was never made available for general sale and every time one is crafted, it’s instantly bought.

The crocodile leather used in the making of this bag, the masterful stitches of the artisans in Florence, the pure gold buckle and the amazing sophistication and mastery of Gucci’s designs have made this shoulder bag a unique item desired despite despite its sky high price tag of $30,000.

2: Gucci Crocodile Tote Bag with Bamboo Handle – Price $32,000

Another one of Gucci’s much prized bags, the Gucci Crocodile Tote Bag with Bamboo Handle sports the crocodile skin brown leather which the Italian fashion house has used us with and no one else can even imitate. The elegant bamboo handle will wonderfully swing in the hands of a high-society lady, while everyone else will turn their heads in utter amazement.

But even more bewildered they will be when finding out that the Gucci Crocodile Tote Bag with Bamboo Handle costs more than most people make a year: $32,000.

1: Gucci Stuart Hughes Belt – Price $250,000

As surprising as it may seem, the most expensive Gucci item ever sold is their Stuart Hughes Belt, priced at an astonishing $250,000. Why so much for a double GG buckle on a belt crafted from the highest quality leather you might ask?

Well, the answer is Stuart Hughes himself, famous for finding some of the most expensive materials on Earth to add to his fashion accessories. Such is the case with this Gucci Stuart Hughes Belt and its 30 carat diamonds hand encrusted into each buckle, making it more valuable than most people’s homes.