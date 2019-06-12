Sulha Spa Will Recharge Your Body and Soul at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island

One of the world’s most exclusive luxury retreats, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, has recently opened its gates on an intimate, private island in the Maldives, with just 15 luxurious, over water Ocean Residences on offer. The first fully sustainable, all-inclusive luxury resort in that part of the world, Kudadoo Maldives has recently added to its unique offering a spa like no other.

Called Sulha Spa, this incredible venue plans to redefine wellness services in the Maldives, with 24/7 service and unique treatments from all over the world. The staff is made of talented international therapists who were carefully selected for their outstanding skills and ability to understand what every guest needs.

The spa’s name, “Sulha”, means “peace” in Dhivehi, and that’s exactly what you’ll feel after you come here. It offers a bespoke range of rejuvenating treatments that have been specially created to recharge your body and soul in two parts: Rest and Reset, with a menu that includes Massages, Timeless Remedies and Indulgences in each.

Rest treatments will refresh your body and soul, with Balinese treatments that can help your blood flow or Oriental massages that will fight jet lag. The extraordinary “Be Touched by the Ocean” massage is a must-have as well, with heated herbal poultices that will leave a soothing effect all around your body.

Next, the Timeless Remedies range includes premium treatments that will give you real health benefits. All these treatments take place in the spa’s unique salt room, the Lonu Cave, where guests can breathe healing salt air to clear their sinuses and lungs and ease their muscles too. Then, the entire experience is followed by a special Himalayan Salt Stone Therapy.

Indulgences are just what you need if you don’t want to feel guilty about enjoying all those delicious holiday treats. A Maldivian Melt combines a warm coconut oil massage and a body polish for the ultimate exfoliation, the Rejuvenating Facial uses Gua Sha stones for soothing your complexion and the Magic Window Workout is a “post-workout” feast that allows you to eat whatever you want in the period when your body won’t convert food into fat.

Reset treatments are more experimental and will take your energy to the next level, with massages that will boost your mood, confidence and clarity of thought, improve your stamina, posture and flexibility. For instance, Sound ‘n’ Salt combines half an hour in the salty Lonu Cave with a unique sonic experience of Tibetan singing bowls. Either way, you’re in for a treat.

Prices at the Kudadoo Maldives Private Island start at $3,800 per night, but you could even rent the entire resort (all the 15 Ocean Residences) for $80,000 per night.