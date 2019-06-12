The BMW M8 Competition is Here to Make Some Noise

Soon after the official launch of the BMW M8 the Bavarian automaker has also unleashed into the world the sporty M8 Competition version, available in Coupe and Convertible guises. Both models have received several styling tweaks that will make them stand out even more and a few performance enhancements as well.

The M8 Competition will come with a brand new front bumper, with larger air intakes and sporty carbon fibre surrounds. The large kidney grille has been replaced with a blacked-out one and in the back the car features a new rear diffuser, with larger air vents and a new boot lid spoiler too.

Under the hood, you’ll get the same 4.4-litre V8 engine, but it’s tuned to deliver slightly more power. The ‘standard’ BMW M8 has 600 hp to play with, but the M8 Competition models will have 625 hp. All this power is routed through an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission and an M-specific xDrive all-wheel drive system, that will come with three configurable modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD.

As a result, the M8 Competition Coupe will be 0.1 seconds faster than the BMW M8, hitting 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, compared to the 3.3 seconds for the M8. The chassis was also tweaked by the guys from the M division, with new performance-optimized dampers, new bracing elements and updated suspension settings.

The engine mounts are also stiffer and the camber at the front is increased as well. The braking system wasn’t changed, but it features two selectable settings now, Sport and Comfort.

Inside the cockpit, the BMW M8 Competition comes with the latest M-Sport steering wheel, M-Sport seats, stainless steel pedals, a new M-Sport digital instrument display, a new M-Sport gear lever and special M-specific graphics for the infotainment system. We don’t have any official pricing details yet, but you can expect these models to be the most expensive M cars yet.