Rolls-Royce says Goodbye to the Ghost with the Stunning Zenith Collection

The Rolls Royce Ghost is the most successful car Rolls Royce ever made. And now it becomes even better with the exclusive Rolls Royce Ghost Zenith Collection. Limited to only 50 units, this stunning collection will offer bespoke Ghosts like you’ve never seen before.

The Rolls Royce Ghost is such an impressive model that everyone expects to become a collectible in the future, so the Zenith Collection adds a little extra on top of that, making the Ghost Zenith one of the best luxury cars of our time.

Drawing inspiration from the 200EX Concept, the Zenith Colletion commemorates that original spirit and comes with a special numbered plaque positioned in the center console for each of the 50 models.

The interior of the car comes with illuminated door pockets, door marquetry in wood, technical fiber or piano-finished veneer, exquisite rear seat embroidery inspired by the original 1907 Silver Ghost, and probably one of the most impressive features ever seen in a car, a starlight headliner with a unique Shooting Star configuration.

On the outside, the Ghost Zenith features special two-tone colorways, including the superb Iguazu Blue with Andalusian White, an elegant Premier Silver with Arctic White combo or the gorgeous Bohemian Red with Black Diamond, with gloss contrast finish. The cars in the Rolls Royce Ghost Zenith Collection are all hand crafted in Goodwood and it seems that order books are about to close soon.