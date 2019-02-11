Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveiled The Most Luxurious Suite on a Cruise Ship

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises have recently announced the launch of what’s probably the largest and most luxurious suite on a cruise ship ever created. Obviously called the Regent Suite, this lavish home away from home was constructed on the 14th deck on their exclusive Seven Seas Splendor vessel, and occupies a good 4,443 square feet.

The jaw dropping suite feels like an exotic hotel room, that’s going to be floating on seas and oceans around the world. It features an in-suite private spa and sauna, a treatment room with plenty of spa treatments available and also a steam room. Then there’s a 1,300 square feet wraparound veranda and a solarium surrounded by glass walls offering panorama views all around.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The exquisite Regent Suite also boasts floor to ceiling windows on three sides and and the living room comes with a full bar. The interior design makes you feel you’re inside a palace rather than on a cruise ship and the custom made $200,000 Vividus bed from Hästens will make anyone’s nights extremely relaxing.

The bed is built on a pinewood frame, with steel springs, premium flax and horsetail hair in layers and a top notch cotton and wool batting. For even more comfort, the Regent Suite will come with a personal butler, first-class domestic air accommodations, a personal car with driver and guide in every port.

One night in the Regent Suite will cost upwards of $11,000 per night for a couple. And if you think that’s expensive, know that the inaugural cruises of the Seven Seas Splendor set for 2020 are all sold-out already.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Aston Martin’s Tag Heuer Limited Edition DBS Superleggera is Uber Cool!

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.