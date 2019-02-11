Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveiled The Most Luxurious Suite on a Cruise Ship

Regent Seven Seas Cruises have recently announced the launch of what’s probably the largest and most luxurious suite on a cruise ship ever created. Obviously called the Regent Suite, this lavish home away from home was constructed on the 14th deck on their exclusive Seven Seas Splendor vessel, and occupies a good 4,443 square feet.

The jaw dropping suite feels like an exotic hotel room, that’s going to be floating on seas and oceans around the world. It features an in-suite private spa and sauna, a treatment room with plenty of spa treatments available and also a steam room. Then there’s a 1,300 square feet wraparound veranda and a solarium surrounded by glass walls offering panorama views all around.

The exquisite Regent Suite also boasts floor to ceiling windows on three sides and and the living room comes with a full bar. The interior design makes you feel you’re inside a palace rather than on a cruise ship and the custom made $200,000 Vividus bed from Hästens will make anyone’s nights extremely relaxing.

The bed is built on a pinewood frame, with steel springs, premium flax and horsetail hair in layers and a top notch cotton and wool batting. For even more comfort, the Regent Suite will come with a personal butler, first-class domestic air accommodations, a personal car with driver and guide in every port.

One night in the Regent Suite will cost upwards of $11,000 per night for a couple. And if you think that’s expensive, know that the inaugural cruises of the Seven Seas Splendor set for 2020 are all sold-out already.