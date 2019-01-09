Follow Us

Meet the new Zenith Defy Classic Swizz Beatz Edition

Based on the newly introduced black ceramic skeleton dial version of the Defy classic 41 mm, the Zenith Defy Classic Swizz Beatz Edition comes with striking orange accents on the dial and on its lovely orange strap fabric. The watch comes inside an impressive presentation box which is also a functional turntable able to play 10″ vinyl records.

Under the hood, the new Zenith timepiece features a 28,800 VPH (4Hz) automatic movement comprised of no less than 187 components with a 48 hours power reserve. All that is protected inside a 41 mm x 10.75 mm case, with the Swizz Beatz motto on the back of it: “Confidence + Positivity = Longevity”.

The skeleton dial speaks of technical mastery, and the orange chapter ring with the matching central seconds hand and the orange rubber strap make it stand out no matter the situation. Besides the hours, minutes and seconds indicated by the hands, there is a good looking skeleton wheel underneath which shows the date at the 6 o’clock position.

The wonderful Zenith Defy Classic Black Ceramic Skeleton Swizz Beatz Edition will be produced in a limited run of just 50 units, and will be available exclusively in the United States at swizz.zenith-watches.com, for a retail price of $7,900.

