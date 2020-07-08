Luca Vallebona unveils a Spectacular 62m Yacht Concept called GRAVITY

Italian architect and yacht designer Luca Vallebona unveiled an incredible full-aluminum superyacht concept called GRAVITY a few weeks ago. Boasting asymmetrical design features, this stunning 62-metre motor yacht looks a bit similar to Vallebona’s previous concept, the TLV62, that was specially designed for the Italian shipyard Tankoa Yachts.

But GRAVITY looks sportier and it’s also sleek and elegant in the same time, a “functional” design that should enhance the usability of spaces, with a vertical bow and an eye catching arrow shaped line that goes all the way from the wheelhouse to the sundeck and down the main deck.

This superyacht will offer generous outdoor spaces, with several lounging areas on the sundeck, the lower deck (where you can find a superb beach club), and the bow area, that features a touch-and-go helipad and also a spacious tender garage. The garage is big enough to house an 8.5m tender and a 6m boat, alongside a 4.2m rescue tender and four jet skis.

GRAVITY will be able to accommodate up to 14 passengers in six VIP, twin or double cabins and a spacious owner’s cabin that offers maximum privacy. The yacht will also come with cozy saloons on the lower, main and upper decks, while the crew will have eight cabins and separate access. Interestingly, the crew mess is located on the main deck forward, instead of its traditional lower deck position.

Overall, the interior design of this yacht revolves around vertical and horizontal lines, taking the sleek exterior design inside as well. The galley is another key feature of this yacht, with large windows on one side to allow guests to watch the chef preparing the food.

Luca Vallebona imagined this superyacht with two Caterpillar 3512 engines, that meet IMO III requirements. GRAVITY will have a cruising speed of 14 knots, but it could easily reach a top speed of 16 knots. The yacht’s operating range is going to be 4,500 nautical miles at an average speed of 12 knots.