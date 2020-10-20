Hôtel Le Coucou is a Dreamy Ski-in / Ski-Out Retreat in Méribel, France

There’s no question this year will go down in history as one of the hardest years ever, especially for the travel industry, that was severely hit by all those lockdowns and never-ending travel restrictions. But even though it’s unclear when (and if) life will return to normal, this year went by really fast, and hopefully things will get better in a few months.

Winter is just around the corner once again and we’d love to take a break at this charming retreat, opened in Méribel, in the heart of the French Alps last year. Hôtel Le Coucou is an elegant ski-in / ski-out hotel that has been exclusively designed by Pierre Yovanovitch, combining traditional chalet styling with high-end amenities and breathtaking panoramic views over the mountains and across the slopes.

This stunning boutique hotel features 55 wonderful rooms, including 39 spacious suites, that come with a terrace from where you can enjoy those serene views or your morning coffee. Inside the rooms, wood and stone join forces with wool and metal, or glass and leather, to create a cozy ambiance, graced by contrasts and complemented by antique furniture pieces.

If you want more privacy and exclusivity, a place only for your family or friends, there are also two large independent chalets at Le Coucou, connected to the hotel via an indoor corridor, that offer ultimate intimacy, while enjoying the hotel’s 5-star services. These luxurious private chalets spread over four floors, with 590 square meters of relaxation, four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and dedicated concierge.

The chalets’ decor is slightly different from the rest of the hotel, with a dreamy ambiance and a special layout that was specially designed by Pierre Yovanovitch to ensure shared moments of pure happiness.

These private chalets also feature a fully equipped kitchen, a large cathedral living room with vaulted ceilings and an immense window to enjoy spectacular views of the Méribel valley, plus an open dining area, a ski room, and best of all, an indoor pool and a private spa.

If you’re feeling hungry, Hôtel Le Coucou is also home to two lovely restaurants, the world-renowned Beefbar, a concept created by Riccardo Giraudi, and a superb Italian restaurant called Bianca Neve. There are also two enchanting swimming pools, one indoor and one outdoor, a Tata Helper spa and a nice, yeti-themed kid’s club and games room.

Nightly rates at Le Coucou start from around $560, with breakfast included, but this new five-star wonder promises to offer an ultra-luxe ski in / ski out experience in the French Alps, with unparalleled service.