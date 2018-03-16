Grand Dédale Country House is an Idyllic South African Manor

If you ever plan to visit South Africa, especially Wellington’s Winelands, there’s no place better to unwind than this elegant South African manor. The Grand Dédale Country House is a magical 5-star retreat that makes you feel like you’ve stepped right inside your own private country home, filled with beautiful furnishings, luxe linens and just a few modern luxuries.

Bright beams of South African sunshine will flood the room and wake you up every morning at this picturesque place, that offers the ideal starting point for exploring the numerous wineries nearby. But that’s not all you can do at Grand Dédale.

Guests can also enjoy hiking, horseback riding in this blissful setting, and if you fancy mountain biking, or romantic strolls along the river, you’re in for a treat as well. Anything is possible here, even fishing, canyoning, playing golf, and enjoying many other leisure activities.

You could also take a dip in the hotel’s saltwater pool, but the numerous wineries in the area around Wellington are just waiting to be discovered. In the meantime, it’s well worth mentioning that only six individually designed en-suite bedrooms and a separate thatched stone cottage will welcome you in this little paradise.

The wonderful manor found on Doolhof Wine Estate boasts soft colors, exquisite furniture, and many fantastic spaces that will make anyone feel welcomed and spoiled. That’s what it’s all about, isn’t it? Enjoying the good life, with a glass of wine.