Gamma FOR.TH Takes Arcadia Yachts To The Next Level

The renowned Italian shipyard Arcadia Yachts has introduced a new line of extraordinary vessels earlier this week in Cannes, called Gamma FOR.TH (short for Forward Thinking). The first superyacht from this exciting new line will be the 47-metre steel beauty before you, imagined together with the guys from Hot Lab Design and packing all kinds of luxurious features.

But before we get into the details, you should also know that Arcadia announced at the 2017 Cannes Yachting Festival that they will be grouping all their “A” models into the Gamma A line, and the lovely Sherpa 55 will get a big brother called Sherpa 72, creating the Gamma Sherpa Line, while Gamma FOR.TH will take care of the rest.

The first vessel from the FOR.TH line up looks aggressive, yet extremely stylish, keeping in line with both Arcadia and Hot Lab’s signature styling. It benefits from large glass surfaces, as well as simple and enjoyable outdoor areas, with the owners set to be spoiled by an exclusive 51-square-metre apartment.

Passengers will be accommodated on board within one of four lovely guest suites, and it’s safe to say that anyone will enjoy this trip. The use of solar panels supports the brand’s environmentally-friendly approach to yachting, while a gym and a spacious beach deck area in the back are all set to keep passengers occupied and happy regardless of the purchase and maintenance costs this vessel would imply.